BCCI still against some Lodha panel reforms, to wait for SC order

Panel has sought directions on appointment of former Home Secretary G.K. Pillai as observer and removal of all BCCI office-bearers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday maintained its opposition to some of the reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee and said it would wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on December 5.

At a special general meeting (SGM) here, the Board did not take any decision on the recommendations. But it has been learnt from sources that the State associations were told to keep Plan B ready in case the verdict is not favourable.

''Senior office-bearers said we have to wait till December 5. Any decision taken can be contempt of court. We have been advised to keep Plan B ready. If the court gives a verdict we have to abide by it and change the Constitution accordingly,” a State unit official said.

The SGM witnessed status quo being maintained by members. Two associations from Tripura and Vidarbha, which have decided to implement the Lodha panel reforms in toto were absent.

The reason cited by BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke was delay in flights landing owing to foggy conditions.

“There was a feeling members are having different opinion. Vidharbha and Tripura did not come due to fog. We explained the situation and clarified with them again. They reiterated their stand that was taken in the first SGM on October 1. Almost all recommendations were agreed upon except a few. We will wait for December 5 Supreme Court hearing,” Mr. Shirke told reporters.

The basic objections of the BCCI remain the same. The age cap of 70, cooling off period of three years between terms and one State one vote policy are being opposed by the Board.