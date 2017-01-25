BCCI searches for representative at ICC meet

Mr. Rohatgi continued that the BCCI was a private body, and what the Lodha Committee had done was intervene in the “internal affairs of a private society”. | Photo Credit: AFP

While conveying to the BCCI on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to propose three names from which one would be chosen by the Supreme Court to attend the ICC meetings in Dubai in the first week of February, the apex court said: “The names that will be given should not be disqualified under the principal judgment or any of the orders of this Court.”

The Supreme Court’s order has straightaway blocked the chance of a handful of people who are well-versed with the way the ICC conducts its affairs or has at least attended ICC meetings.

Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke represented the BCCI at ICC meetings in the last 10 years and Pawar and Srinivasan held the position of president and chairman of the ICC.

Recently BCCI CEO Rahul Johri attended the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee meeting.

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, performing the duties of the BCCI secretary as per the order of the Supreme Court, looked at the option of convening a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to consider the Supreme Court order to suggest three names, but he could not issue notice for the same because of paucity of time.

A former BCCI functionary revealed that a conference call was conducted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in order to find out the full member’s preferences or told about the preferences of the influential former and present officer-bearers.

It was revealed to this newspaper that a cricket administrator from Chennai called some full member representatives to be ready for the conference call and that some were already in the city to consider the Supreme Court order.

By virtue of performing the duties of secretary, Amitabh Chaudhary has the right to attend the ICC Chief Executives Meeting. The other office-bearer who is eligible is BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

A source revealed that former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah’s proposal to nominate ousted BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, during the conference call did not go down well with the full members. Another conference call is planned for Thursday.