BCCI move frees up stars for Ranji Trophy knockouts

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a re-revised itinerary of the Ranji Trophy knockouts a couple of days ago, it provided a reason for doubt-mongers to continue criticising the BCCI for “ignoring domestic cricket”.

However, this time, the critics will have to compliment the BCCI for ensuring that the Ranji knockouts do not clash with India’s international fixtures, thus presenting an opportunity to top players to participate in the business end of the premier tournament.

According to the initial schedule, the Ranji quarterfinals were to be played from December 17; semifinals from December 27; while the final was supposed to start on January 7 next year.

Hence, top India players would have been available for the semifinals and final before the limited-over leg of the England tour begins on January 15.

However, with the BCCI deciding to reschedule Jharkhand’s league match against Odisha following the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the revised schedule slated the quarterfinals, semifinals and final from December 23, January 3 and January 12.

However, the BCCI eventually managed to reduce the gap between the rounds and rescheduled them from December 24, January 1 and January 10.

Move mooted by Dravid

The Hindu understands that the move has been mooted repeatedly by India-A coach Rahul Dravid.

The former India captain is understood to have been pitching for this, considering the non-availability of India players for Ranji Trophy in the recent past.

The State teams are obviously elated.

“Several top-class cricketers have always made themselves available for domestic cricket. For the last few years, the schedule didn’t permit that, but I think the BCCI has taken a fantastic step this time,” Mumbai coach Chandrakant Pandit said on Monday.

“It is going to help Indian cricket develop more and more players. Since the Ranji Trophy is the feeder system for international cricket, participation of top players is definitely going to raise the quality of the game.

“Watching them, young players will be motivated as well as tested.”

Seven players from the squad that played England in the Test series, will thus be featuring in the quarterfinals from December 24.

Karnataka will be boosted by the presence of K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey.

Parthiv Patel will return to lead Gujarat against Odisha, while Amit Mishra will turn out for Haryana against Jharkhand.

While Ajinkya Rahane will definitely miss Mumbai’s clash against Hyderabad, it remains to be seen whether Jayant Yadav joins Mishra in the Haryana colours.

Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said it was a win-win situation for everyone.

“It’s a kind of a boon for domestic cricket. All cricketers who graduate to international level take immense pride in wearing their State cap, so it’s a welcome gesture from the BCCI,” Kanitkar said from Visakhapatnam.

“Also, it will bring greater relevance to the domestic cricket circuit. Hopefully, this exercise will continue.”