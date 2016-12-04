BCCI may cancel rescheduled Ranji matches

more-in

The senior tournament committee will review the earlier decision, in the wake of MCA and TNCA’s objection

In the wake of objections raised by at least two State associations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to review its decision to reschedule two Ranji Trophy league matches that were called off on the second day of the four-day affair.

In fact, indications are the senior tournament committee is all set to reverse the earlier decision of rescheduling the two games.

During a meeting of all the BCCI affiliates in New Delhi on Friday, the members discussed the protest letters filed by Mumbai Cricket Association and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, which led to the BCCI deciding to forward the earlier decision to the senior tournament committee.

The senior tournament committee includes BCCI vice-president Gautam Roy as chairman, representatives of Haryana, Goa, Odisha, Baroda and Uttar Pradesh cricket associations, and secretary Ajay Shirke as the convener. The date of the meeting is yet to be confirmed but a BCCI source revealed that the members were against the decision to postpone the games.

Owing to a dense smog that had polluted the air in the national capital, the BCCI on November 6, had announced the two games in Delhi scheduled from November 5 — Gujarat versus Bengal and Hyderabad against Tripura — would be replayed at the end of the scheduled league stage.

Earlier statement

“The Technical Committee of the BCCI recognised the extraordinary circumstances prevailing in Delhi and decided to reschedule the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 fifth round matches between Hyderabad-Tripura and Gujarat-Bengal after the first two days of play were lost due to smog conditions in New Delhi,” BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke had said in a media statement on November 6. It further stated that the revised venue and dates would be announced shortly.

However, the BCCI playing conditions has no provision to either call a match off on the second day or to postpone a league match. In fact, the playing conditions clearly specify that one point will be awarded to each teams if the “first innings results not achieved with or without weather interference”.

The BCCI subsequently rescheduled the two games to be held from December 15 to 18, thus deferring the knockout phase by a week. However, it was followed with objections by MCA and TNCA, stating that hosting the two games at the end of the league state will offer undue advantage to the teams involved.

While a couple of members of the technical committee revealed to The Hindu that the technical committee had never been convened to discuss the issue, some of the senior office-bearers pointed out that the senior tournament committee — and not the technical committee — can decide on the possible rescheduling. Sourav Ganguly, the chief of Cricket Association of Bengal, incidentally, chairs the BCCI technical committee.

Change in stand

Shirke, however, made a flip-flop on the earlier statement, putting the onus on match referees of both the deferred matches. “It was a recommendation (by the technical committee) that was objected to and now the decision will be taken by the senior tournament committee,” Shirke told The Hindu. “The whole problem is related to the match referee’s decision to call off the match (on the second day).”

Rules and convention prescribe that umpires and match referees wait late into the four day evening before calling a match off. For instance, the last Ranji game that was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains in Kolkata — Bengal’s home game versus Baroda in 2013-14 — was eventually cancelled after tea on the fourth day.

It will be interesting to see what prompted the umpires and match referees for the Delhi games to cancel them on the second day itself. Was it entirely their decision? Or did they act at the behest of someone in the BCCI?