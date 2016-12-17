BCCI curative petition against conflict of interest verdict dismissed

more-in

The Supreme Court has dismissed the curative petition filed by the BCCI against the 2015 verdict which struck down the controversial amendment of a rule permitting cricket administrators to acquire or hold commercial interest in events like the IPL and Champions League.

BCCI had moved the apex court after its review petition against the January 22, 2015, verdict was rejected on September 29 last year.

“We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra & another. Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices J.S. Khehar and Dipak Misra observed in a short order.

The apex court had dismissed BCCI’s plea seeking a review of its verdict. ‘The January 2015 verdict found the amendment to BCCI’s rule 6.2.4 to be the “true villain” of the situation leading to conflict of interest arising in IPL format between an administrator’s duty and his commercial interests.

The apex court, in its 138-page judgement, had said that conflict of interest was one area which appeared to have led to the confusion and raised “serious misgivings" in the minds of the public regarding the manner in which the BCCI was managing its affairs.

The apex court had declared as “void and ineffective” the amendment in 6.2.4 of the BCCI rules which had enabled N. Srinivasan to acquire the IPL team, Chennai Super Kings.

The January 22 judgement was passed on a petition filed by the Cricket Association of Bihar, filed through its secretary Aditya Verma.