BCCI checks with TNCA about Chennai Test

With the uncertainty surrounding the State’s administration, the BCCI has contacted the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to ask about the conduct of the fifth Test between India and England, to be played here from December 16.

“Yes, the Board did check with us, but we have not received any information from the local authorities, so there is no change to the schedule,” TNCA secretary K. Viswanathan told The Hindu. “We are monitoring the situation and will plan accordingly.”

The sale of tickets has been brisk so far. Chennai last hosted a Test in 2013 against Australia, which India won by eight wickets with M.S. Dhoni scoring a double-century. England last played a Test in the city in 2008 with India winning by six wickets, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s century in a fourth-innings chase of 387.

The Test is not the only First Class game scheduled in the State in the near future. Natham, near Dindigul, is set to host to a Ranji Trophy match between Jharkhand and Odisha from Wednesday. It is understood both teams have reached the venue.