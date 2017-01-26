BCCI asks 31 full members to suggest three names

more-in

In normal circumstances, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nominates its representative(s) on the International Cricket Conference (ICC) or similar conferences at its annual general meeting.

But following the Supreme Court’s order asking the BCCI to suggest three eligible (those not disqualified by the Supreme Court order of Jan. 2, 2017) names by Friday (Jan. 27), one of whom would be picked to attend the ICC meeting in Dubai in the first week of February, the BCCI has asked its 31 full members to revert with nominating their three preferences by mail.

“Yes, we have received a mail from the BCCI asking us to suggest three names,” said the president of a full member association.

Amitabh Chaudhary (the BCCI jt. secretary, performing the duties of the secretary) and Anirudh Chaudhry (treasurer, BCCI) are eligible to be nominated. The BCCI has a few more options in Rajeev Shukla (former BCCI vice-president) and C.K. Khanna (senior-most vice-president, BCCI). The BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri has also attended previous ICC meetings.

After being elected as president of the BCCI at a special general body meeting in May 2016 to fill up the vacancy caused by the resignation of Shashank Manohar, Anurag Thakur became the BCCI’s representative in the ICC Board.

Thakur used the president’s power to nominate Ajay Shirke as secretary and thereafter the latter was elected secretary at the BCCI’s 87th AGM in September last and he also became BCCI’s representative in the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee.

Thakur and Shirke’s names have not been removed from the ICC website and so is the case with Sharad Pawar, who was nominated alternative director.

The ICC Board meeting at its headquarters in Dubai has become important because the ICC’s future governance structure and the revenue sharing model, as proposed by its working group, will be considered.

The working group consists of Shashank Manohar, David Peever (Cricket Australia), Giles Clarke (England and Wales Cricket Board), Nazmul Hasan (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and Imran Khwaja (Singapore). The group’s proposals have been sent to all the ICC Board members.