BCCI’s change of heart must be matched by Lodha’s

Off with their heads: The Lodha Committee is beginning to sound like the Queen in Alice in Wonderland. The Committee’s recommendation to appoint a bureaucrat, the former Home Secretary G.K. Pillai to oversee the administration of cricket and appoint staff shows just how serious it is about bringing the house down on the officials who have been doing a fair imitation of Balaam’s ass, refusing to budge from their positions.

“Whenever you are in doubt,” wrote Gandhi, “apply the following test: Ask if the step you are contemplating will be of use to the poorest. Will he gain anything by it?” Replace the term “the poorest”, with the word “cricket”, and we get to the nub of the Lodha Committee-BCCI stand-off.

The battle for cleansing the game seems to have developed into an ego clash, with the two parties taking up firm positions in their respective corners. Neither seems to be asking whether its moves are good for the game. The BCCI’s stand that it is “not in favour of implementing all the recommendations,” is rather like you or me refusing to accept a court ruling because we are not in the mood. The arguments should come before the ruling, not after.

Yet, there are indications that a sliver of light might be attempting to break through the end of the tunnel; it was wisdom, after all, and not uncertainty that caused the Supreme Court to delay its final judgement.

The BCCI has had a change of heart and offered to have a dialogue with the Lodha Committee. “We said so more than three weeks ago,” president Anurag Thakur told The Hindu. This means either the Committee’s recommendation (made earlier) to sack the office-bearers finally hit home, or the BCCI itself is keen to bring the whole affair to an end and move on. At stake are millions of dollars, the prestige of the national body, the various rights connected with the IPL, and much more.

The Supreme Court has allowed the BCCI time till December 3; this might be the final concession. Four associations, Tripura, Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Hyderabad have agreed to follow the recommendations which were given the power of the Supreme Court ruling. Nothing has changed since the BCCI said it could not ask its members to follow every ruling of the Court. The four who broke rank apart, the state associations look up to the BCCI president and secretary for leadership and guidance. It would have been funny if it weren’t so serious: the state bodies asking the BCCI what to do and the BCCI in turn telling the Court that the state bodies cannot be asked to do anything.

It is understandable if the Lodha Committee feels it need not sit down for a dialogue now. The top Board officials were invited for such a dialogue in the past, and found excuses to duck out. But if this is not about ego clashes and personality conflicts but about the greater good of cricket, then a dialogue even at this late stage should be welcomed by the Lodha Committee. Between the two entities a common minimum programme needs to be worked out with only one beneficiary in mind: the game of cricket. The BCCI could agree to the 70-year retirement rule and the one-state-one vote policy while the Lodha Committee could rework the cooling off period. And the home season could continue without the shadow of uncertainty hanging over it.

Meanwhile, the report prepared by Deloitte’s which looked into the functioning of the state units confirmed what was always suspected, that some associations were allowed to get away with blue murder. Cars have been bought for personal use, gold coins have been distributed among members, jewellery has been bought for wives of office-bearers. One association is said to have bought mangroves worth over 30 crores. Many associations fail the Gandhi Test. They ask not what they can do for cricket, but what cricket can do for them.

Having spurned the opportunity to set its house right by bringing these dodgy characters to book, the governing body can still earn some goodwill by condemning their activities. The national mood is anti-corruption, and the BCCI must ensure that honest administrations do not suffer because of the dishonest ones. It cannot cry poverty, it cannot put the onus on the Lodha Committee to ensure that the season continues unaffected, it cannot hope to turn the public against the Committee and the Supreme Court by pointing fingers.

It is not the Lodha Committee’s remit to ensure that the season runs smoothly. That is the BCCI’s responsibility. But it would help if the committee accepted that it could be suspected of going too far. The BCCI must remain an independent body, even if it hasn’t always handled that independence well.

In the days remaining before the Supreme Court gives its verdict, egos must be laid aside, and cricket’s version of the Gandhi question must be asked at every turn. Only then will the game finish in a better place than before it all began.