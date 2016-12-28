Azhar Ali hits 205; Pakistan declares at 443 for 9

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali leaps in the air as he celebrates scoring his double century against Australia on the third day of the second cricket Test match in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Pakistan declared their first innings closed at 443 for nine wickets after lunch on day three of the second test against Australia on Wednesday.

Azhar Ali finished unbeaten on 205 after Wahab Riaz fell for one, caught and bowled by paceman Josh Hazlewood for his 100th test wicket.

Azhar's double-century, the highest score by a Pakistan cricketer in Australia, put the tourists well in front but their chances of forcing a result have been reduced by the rain that disrupted the opening two days.

Hazlewood finished with 3-50, with fellow seamer Jackson Bird grabbing 3-113.

At lunch, the tourists were 433 for seven with Azhar unconquered on 196 off 354 balls with recalled pace bowler Sohail Khan hitting out for an unbeaten 65.

The pair plastered the Australian attack in an beaten run-a-ball stand of 116 that the home side seemed incapable of stopping as the tourists looked to set up a declaration.

It was Azhar's 12th Test century in his 56th Test and third against Australia and took his aggregate for the calendar year to 1,146 runs at 63.66.

In October, Azhar joined a select club of batsmen with an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in Dubai and became the first batsman in day-night Test cricket to achieve a triple century.

It was also the fourth triple hundred by a Pakistani batsman.

Mohammad Amir was the only batsman out in the first session, caught down leg-side by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade off Mitchell Starc for 29 off 27 balls.

Amir, who cracked six boundaries in his breezy knock, put on 49 runs for the seventh wicket with Azhar.

Sohail Khan, brought in for Rahat Ali in the only change from the Gabba Test loss, belted four sixes off spinner Nathan Lyon, in a his belligerent cameo -- his highest Test score off as many balls.