Australia wins first test against Pakistan by 39 runs

However, the touring side won huge admiration for their dogged fourth innings chase in the day-night Test.

Australia captured Pakistan's last two wickets to win the first day-night test in Brisbane by 39 runs before tea on day five on Monday but the touring side won huge admiration for their dogged fourth innings chase.

Paceman Mitchell Starc proved the game-breaker, ending a stubborn 71-run partnership between Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah with a searing delivery that dismissed Shafiq for 137.

Yasir Shah was the last Pakistan wicket to fall when he was run out by Steve Smith with a direct hit for 33.

Australia take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

