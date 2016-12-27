Australia ahead after rain-hit day

SITTER: Australia skipper Steve Smith takes an easy catch to dismiss Sami Aslam at the MCG on Monday.

: Australia seamer Jackson Bird claimed two crucial wickets just before rain ended play on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at the MCG on Monday.

When tea was called early due to rain, the visitors were 142 for four with opener Azhar Ali on 66 and first Test-centurion Asad Shafiq on four, and that proved to be the stumps score as well. The rain continued after tea and play was abandoned.

Cautious start

After electing to bat, Pakistan made a cautious start, but only Ali was able to build an innings of substance.

Bird (two for 53) struck twice in quick succession just before the rain set in, removing experienced duo Younis Khan (21) and Misbah-ul-Haq (11).

Younis Khan, who had successfully appealed an lbw decision when on three, just looked to be finding his touch when Bird snuck a ball in through bat and pad.

Misbah got an inside edge onto his pad and short-leg Nic Maddinson dived forward to take a fine catch, which was confirmed by the third umpire.

Earlier, Babar Azam (23) edged the last ball of the first session from Josh Hazlewood (one for 15) to captain Steve Smith in the slips.

Smith went low to his right and just managed to cling on to the sharp chance to reward some excellent bowling by Hazlewood.

Although the pair played and missed on occasions, Aslam and Azhar were able to negotiate the seamers, and it wasn’t until the introduction of spinner Nathan Lyon that the home side tasted success.

With his third ball, the spinner had Aslam caught at first slip by Smith.

Aslam had batted with great caution for nine runs off 41 balls, but was surprised by some extra bounce and the ball caught the glove.

Azhar Ali survived a confident lbw appeal off Hazlewood when he was on six but steadied to anchor the innings.

Australia kept the same eleven which won the first Test of the three-match series in Brisbane by 39 runs.

Pakistan made one change, replacing seamer Rahat Ali with Sohail Khan. — AFP