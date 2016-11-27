Ashwin steadies the ship after a middle-order collapse

SHARP FIELDING: Jos Buttler (not in picture) beat Karun Nair with a direct hit at the stumps after the debutant took off for a single from the non-striker’s end, only to be sent back by Virat Kohli.

India finds itself trailing by just 12 runs with four wickets in hand despite the setback immediately after Tea

As a bowler, R. Ashwin has played the role of tormentor often enough in the recent past. On Sunday afternoon, it was his batting prowess that came to the fore during the critical phase of the third Test here.

Just when England was making its first innings tally of 283 look a lot bigger than it had initially appeared, Ashwin held centre-stage and launched a calculated counter-attack. It was as though he was determined to make up for his modest performance during the England’s innings, which was terminated by Mohammad Shami’s twin strikes from his 11 deliveries this morning.

Coming in at 156 for five, Ashwin returned unbeaten on 57, having added 67 runs with Ravindra Jadeja in an on-going seventh-wicket stand as India went to stumps at 271 for six. Trailing by just 12 runs, India will rely on this well-set pair to ensure a handy first innings lead on Monday.

It is pertinent to note that India has scored 115 precious runs so far after Ashwin’s arrival in the middle, for the loss of Virat Kohli’s wicket. Given the state of the pitch that is increasingly assisting spin, India will hope to leave itself with not too much to chase in the fourth innings.

The script had looked a lot different earlier in the final session. The English fans on the terrace stands of the Punjab Cricket Association ground had much to cheer about four overs into the post-Tea session.

The fall of three wickets had suddenly given an imposing look to what had once appeared an inadequate England total.

After ‘born-again’ Test player Parthiv Patel departed for 46 following an England review, Cheteshwar Pujara took his series aggregate past 300 runs during a delightful 51 — his 11th Test half century.

From at 148 for two at Tea, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara looked to build on their 75-run stand. But a dramatic collapse was round the corner. In the space of eight runs and 19 deliveries, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Karun Nair left Kohli’s company.

Pujara’s pull was pouched by a diving Chris Woakes at mid-wicket. Rahane, once again out cheaply to spin, became leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s third victim, using up an Indian review in the process.

Karun, who had played a pleasing cover-driven boundary, responded to Kohli’s call for a single, but was beaten by a diving Jos Buttler’s direct throw at the non-striker’s end.

At this point, the flag-waving England supporters were on their feet, vociferously cheering their team’s fierce comeback. Clearly, the ground conceded to India by the England batsmen was being wrested right back by the bowlers.

This was when Ashwin joined an increasingly desperate Kohli and started the repair job.

The duo added 48 runs that took India to 204 before Kohli fell for 62, his 14th Test half century. Noticeably, once again in this series, his dismissal involved the outer edge of his bat.

To add to the anxiety of the home supporters, Ashwin was seen hobbling to complete his 27th run, leaving the dressing room understandably worried. The physio was at hand but Ashwin chose to stay focussed on the rescue act.

In the company of a resolute Jadeja desperate to reaffirm his batting credentials, Ashwin went on to reach his ninth Test half-century. In the process, he joined the select few to complete 500 runs and 50 wickets in a calendar year. For the record, so far this year, Ashwin has scored 530 runs at an astonishing average of 48.18 and taken 56 wickets.