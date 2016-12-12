Ashwin spins India to a series win

more-in

: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxed England’s last four batsmen in a little over half an hour as India moved in for the kill quickly to clinch the fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium by an innings and 36 runs and take an emphatic 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

A good turn out on Monday first watched Ashwin dismiss the last four England batsmen and soon, the entire team on during the lap of honour. Skipper Virat Kohli readily placed the Test series win against England above the previous success against Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand.

The splendid batting efforts of Kohli and Jayant Yadav and afterwards the bowling handiwork of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin had placed India in a strong position on Saturday and on the fifth and final day, India was bang on target with Kohli straightaway opting for a double-spin attack.

The good old fashioned leg-trap was set for the England batsmen when play resumed, but not a single batsman offered a chance to either the forward or backward short-leg when Ashwin began the proceedings from the pavilion end to complete his 17th over.

The fourth day had ended on an upbeat note for the home team when Ashwin, after taking some stick from the fourth-wicket pair in Joe Root and Jonathan Bairstow, drew a risk-prone shot from Ben Stokes and outwitted Jake Ball.

On the final day, England’s hopes of making India bat again largely depended on the ability of Bairstow and Jos Buttler to counter attack India’s spin department effectively spearheaded by Ashwin. As it transpired, Ashwin struck in the 15th ball of the day winning a leg- before decision against Bairstow; the tall Indian off-spinner’s carom ball dealt the deadly blow with the right-hander going back and playing the wrong line.

Procession

The fall of the eighth wicket set off a procession with Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Jimmy Anderson bringing an end to the match and leaving Buttler stranded at a single digit score of six.

The pressure was too much to bear for the England lower order and Ashwin finished with six for 55 following his six for 112 in the first when the batting conditions were good. It was his third instance of taking 12 or more wickets in a Test match and his 12 for 167 is the best match figures for a spinner at the Wankhede Stadium.

His first scalp of the day, Bairstow challenged the umpire’s call, but once the DRS confirmed the umpire’s decision, Ashwin ran out a winner with a four for for 11 spell.

Four years ago at the same venue, Ashwin’s figures were two for 145 and none for 22 and India lost the match. His average for that series was 52.64 for 14 wickets; that has now tumbled to 27 wickets at 23.70. Ashwin moves to his home town for the final Test.