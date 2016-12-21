Ashwin not available for Tamil Nadu

more-in

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s off-spinning all-rounder R. Ashwin will not be playing the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka, beginning at Visakhapatnam on December 23.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary K.S. Viswanathan said: “Ashwin informed me today that he was suffering from sports hernia. He also said he would not be available for the match.”

Ashwin had bowled, batted and fielded without any obvious discomfort in the Test against England that concluded here on Tuesday.

Viswanathan also said opening batsman M. Vijay, who suffered a shoulder injury while fielding and batted lower down the order during the Test, would undergo a scan on Tuesday night.

“After the scan results are out, we will know about Vijay’s availability. He may have to take cortisone injections for pain relief,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu selectors had picked both Ashwin and Vijay in the team for the big game against Karnataka.

State selection panel chief S. Sharath said, “We want both Ashwin and Vijay to play for us against a strong Karnataka side.”

TNCA president N. Srinivasan was hopeful about both the India cricketers playing in the match against traditional rival Karnataka.