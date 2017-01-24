Cricket

Ashwin, Jadeja rested for T20s

India’s premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the three-match Twenty20 series against England starting this week.

The selectors have recalled veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool in the 15-man squad, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Virat Kohli-led side, which won the three-match one-day international series 2-1, moves into the shortest format with the first game scheduled in Kanpur on January 26. Ashwin and Jadeja shared seven wickets between them in the three 50-over matches.

The squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mandeep Singh. — AFP

