Appoint Pillai as BCCI observer, Lodha panel tells SC

Seeks disqualification of septuagenrians, Ministers involved in cricket administration

Former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha-led Supreme Court committee reiterated before the Supreme Court its recommendation to remove office-bearers who are 70 years old, Ministers and have already served at the Board's helm for nine years.

In its third report filed in the apex court, the panel reminded that the Supreme Court had upheld its recommendations in a July 18, 2016 judgment, and the time has come to implement them so that work on reforming the Board could go ahead.

The panel sought the disqualification of BCCI office bearers who are not Indian citizens, those who hold any office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket, those declared insolvent or of unsound mind and administrators charged with a crime.

“Several office-bearers at both the BCCI and the State associations continue to hold the posts although they stand disqualified as per the order of the Supreme Court. It is submitted that those individuals who fall foul of these norms be declared to cease to hold office forthwith,” the report said.

The Committee recommended former Union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai be made 'observer' to “guide” the BCCI in its administration by the CEO, particularly with reference to the award of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc, for domestic, international and IPL cricket.

The Lodha panel committee said Mr. Pillai, if appointed, should be allowed to appoint an auditor and the necessary secretarial staff, assistance and remuneration.

On September 21, a Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur prima facie concluded that BCCI's top administrators, including its president and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, were an impediment to the Committee's efforts to reform Indian cricket.