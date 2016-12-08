Anshul’s hundred and Rahul’s counter-attack

more-in

For the second day in a row, Anshul Gupta frustrated the Kerala bowlers.

After resuming on his overnight score of 52 not out, the Services skipper completed a fine hundred to help his team score a respectable first-innings total of 322 in the Group C Ranji Trophy match at the Karnail Singh Stadium on Thursday. His resolute batting dashed Kerala’s hopes of dismissing Services cheaply in a match it needs to win to entertain even the faintest of chances of making it to the quarterfinal stage.

By the time Anshul was eventually dismissed (105, 222b, 13x4), Services had gone past 250. It was his sixth-wicket stand of 119 with Rahul Singh that prevented Kerala from taking the upper hand, after Services began the second day at 103 for four.

Once again, there was a late start to the day’s proceedings on account of fog. Kerala got an early success with debutant Athif Bin Ashraf claiming his fourth wicket.

He had Shamsher Yadav lbw. At that vulnerable stage for Services — 108 for five — in walked the in-form Rahul, and he chose to counter-attack. He made 71 off just 90 balls (9x4).

It was the sixth 50 of his maiden season for Rahul, who has also scored two hundreds. The 21-year-old left-hander, who played junior cricket for Hyderabad, is the third-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy at the moment, with 874 runs scored at an average of 72.83.

“It was fine batting by Rahul and Anshul, though our bowlers bowled well,” Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan told The Hindu. “It was good to see Athif coming up with a good show on his debut. He has a long way to go, but he is only 19 and looks quite promising.”

Tinu added Kerala will now try to take a substantial first-innings lead and then put pressure on Services in its second innings. “I think there are still chances of a decisive result in this match,” he said.

But, the weather could very well have a say on the result. The stumps were drawn early on the second day too, with Kerala on 31 for one.

The scores:

Services — 1st Innings: Anshul Gupta c Azharuddeen b Warrier 105, Nakul Verma lbw b Athif 1, Ravi Chauhan lbw b Athif 0, Amit Pachchara c Azharuddeen b Athif 2, Irfan Khan b Basil 15, Shamsher Yadav lbw b Athif 24, Rahul Singh c Abhdulla b Akshay 71, Vikas Hathwala c Salman b Akshay 30, Vikas Yadav c Sachin b Warrier 32, Sachidanand Pandey c&b Abdulla 11, Diwes Pathania (not out) 7; Extras (b-13, lb-6, nb-4, w-1): 24; Total (in 102.1 overs): 322.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-22, 4-43, 5-108, 6-227, 7-261, 8-294, 9-305.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 26.1-8-58-2, Athif Bin Ashraf 17-4-60-4, Basil Thampi 11-1-36-1, Iqbal Abdulla 21-5-56-1, Jalaj Saxena 14-1-44-0, Akshay Chandran 13-3-49-2.

Kerala — 1st Innings: Bhavin Thakkar (batting) 12, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Gahlaut b Irfan 10, Rohan Prem (batting) 5; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for one wkt. in 11 overs): 31.

Services bowling: Diwesh Pathania 5-3-11-0, Irfan Khan 4-0-13-1, Vikas Yadav 1-0-2-0, Sachidanand Pandey 1-0-1-0.