Another Pant blitzkrieg gives Delhi lead

KRISHNGIRI (WAYANAD): Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir were back in the hut early on Tuesday morning. Though obviously disappointed, the goodly crowd stayed back.

They must be glad they did. They were treated to a scintillating display of batting by Rishabh Pant. He smashed 75 off 59 balls to help Delhi take the first innings lead against Rajasthan in the Group B Ranji Trophy match at the Wayanad Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

But, this match may not be all about the first-innings lead. Going into the third day, Delhi may feel that it can force a favourable result.

Rajasthan trails by 50 runs, with nine second-innings wickets intact; it was 19 for one at stumps.

In a season of poor form for its batsmen, it should be glad that young opener Amitkumar Gautam, who scored a fine hundred in the first innings, is still there.

If it was Gautam’s measured batting that lit up the first day, the second belonged to Pant, who came into the match with 799 runs from seven innings. There seems to be no stopping this wicketkeeper-batsman.

He signalled his intentions by lofting left-arm seamer Aniket Choudhary early on in his innings. He also hit three successive fours in an over from another seamer Pankaj Singh.

A fifth hundred for the season was looking quite a possibility, when he was bowled by left-arm medium-pacer Tanveer-ul-Haq. He had hit three sixes and nine fours in his 93-minute stay at the wicket.

“I was hoping to get a hundred,” he said later. “The ball I got out to didn’t rise as much as I expected.”

There were more fireworks to follow, as Sumit Narwal, coming in at No. 9, smashed 34 off 25 balls, to take Delhi past the Rajasthan first innings total of 238.

Resuming at 37 without loss, Delhi first lost Gambhir, bowled by Choudhary, and then Dhawan, caught in the slips off Pankaj.

The openers were in for more disappointment as their names did not figure in the Indian team announced for the last three Tests against England.

After their dismissals, Unmukt Chand (32) and Milind Kumar (41) batted solidly to ensure that the Delhi innings didn’t collapse against a steady Rajasthan attack, led by captain Pankaj, who also reached a milestone.

He took his 400th First Class wicket in his 100th match. He finished with three for 66, while Tanveer-ul-Haq picked up three for 55.

The scores:

Rajasthan — 1st innings: 238.

Delhi — 1st innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Yadav b Pankaj 38, Gautam Gambhir b Choudhary 10, Unmukt Chand lbw b Pankaj 32, Nitish Rana c Bist b Haq 24, Rishabh Pant b Haq 75, Milind Kumar c Salman b Lomror 41, Manan Sharma lbw b Lomror 1, Pradeep Sangwan b Haq 3, Sumit Narwal b Pankaj 34, Vikas Tokas c Bishnoi b Choudhary 18, Navdeep Saini (not out) 16; Extras (b-8, lb-3, nb-4) 15; Total (in 91.4 overs): 307.

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-52, 3-103, 4-149, 5-196, 6-199, 7-204, 8-258, 9-271.

Rajasthan bowling: Pankaj Singh 24-5-66-3, Aniket Choudhary 19.4-5-59-2, Puneet Yadav 2-0-21-0, Tanveer-ul-Haq 16-6-55-3, Deepak Chahar 7-1-24-0, Mahipal Lomror 16-2-62-2, Salman Khan 7-2-9-0.

Rajasthan – 2nd innings: Amitkumar Gautam (batting) 4, Manendra Singh b Manan 14, Tanveer-ul-Haq (batting) 0; Extras (nb-1): 1; Total (for one wkt. in 10 overs): 19.

Fall of wicket: 1-19.

Delhi bowling: Sumit Narwal 3-1-6-0, Navdeep Saini 3-1-3-0, Pradeep Sangwan 2-0-8-0, Manan Sharma 2-1-2-1.