Andhra takes narrow lead

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra took a slender three-run lead over Himachal Pradesh by restricting it to 253 in 91.3 overs in their Cooch Behar u-19 Group A match at the Dr. PVG Raju Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, on Wednesday.

At draw of stumps, Andhra, in its second innings, was 164 for four in 81 overs on day three.

Meanwhile, the third day’s play between Tamil Nadu and Tripura in Chennai was called off due to water logging and wet outfield.

The scores: Andhra 256 and 165 for four in 81 overs (Dhruva Kumar Reddy 69, Kranthi Kiran 41) vs Himachal Pradesh 253 in 91.3 overs (Sk. Mohammad Rafi five for 56).