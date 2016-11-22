Andhra takes first innings lead

more-in

Alappuzha: Kerala crushed Maharashtra by an innings and nine runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy cricket match at the SD College ground here on Tuesday.

Kerala took a first innings lead of 162 runs after scoring 240 in the first innings, which was in reply to Maharashtra’s first innings total of 78. In the second innings, Maharashtra was dismissed for 153.

Andhra takes lead

At Ongole, Andhra restricted Rajasthan to 109 and took a first innings lead of 65 runs. The host was 219 for five in 68 overs in its second innings.

The scores:

At Alappuzha: Maharashtra 78 & 153 in 54 overs (Hrishikesh Motkar 53 n.o., Sijomon Joseph six for 40) lost to Kerala 240 in 72.2 overs (Ashwin Anand 71, Daryl S. Ferrario 60, Rohan S. Kunnummal 43, S.R. Kadam four for 30, T.D. Shirode three for 61).

At Ongole: Andhra 174 & 219 for five in 68 overs (Dhruva Kumar 58, Maheep Kumar 36, U.M.S. Girinath 31) vs Rajasthan 109 in 54.3 overs (A.A. Ahmed 34, Harishankar Reddy five for 28). — Sports Bureau