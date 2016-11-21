Andhra has Kerala on the mat

RUNNIN RIOT: Kerala found Andhra’s Vijay Kumar well nigh unplayable. Here the bowler celebrates the dismissal of Sanju Samsun.

more-in

Vijay Kumar exploits conditions perfectly; Azharuddeen plays lone hand

Guwahati: Andhra captain G.H. Vihari did his team a huge favour by winning the toss and his trusted soldier Vijay Kumar executed the plans perfectly with a six-wicket haul as Kerala floundered badly on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match at the ACA stadium on Monday.

The 30-year-old Vijay Kumar exploited the conditions perfectly to have Kerala reeling at 188 for eight at stumps. His package of probing line along with hint of movement exposed the chinks in Kerala’s batting. If not for an innings of maturity by the young Mohammed Azharuddeen (82), who fell to the second last ball of the day, Kerala would have been in deeper trouble.

Azharuddeen eschewed his normally aggressive game but was positive enough to punish the loose deliveries. Helooked set for a century until he was out-thought by Vijay Kumar when the bowler lured Azhar to play his favourite square-cut and had him caught at gully.

“I planned his dismissal. The batsman was hitting square-cuts in the air and I tempted him with a wide ball and placed a man in catching position and he fell to the trap,’’ said Vijay Kumar. “I just concentrated on bowling a good line and exploited the conditions well,” added the medium pacer.

Openers Bhavin Thakkar and Vishnu Vinod had little clue as the ball swung for Vijay Kumar and B. Ayyappa. It was inevitable that they soon would fall to catches behind the wicket.

Sanju Samson’s wretched run continued. After getting a second ball reprieve, when Prasanth dropped him off Vijay Kumar, the bowler struck when he sneaked a ball through his defence and bowled him for nought.

Captain Rohan Prem slipped into his familiar role of rebuilding the innings. Along with Azharuddeen, he added 68 runs for the fifth wicket, easily Kerala’s best phase.

Rohan, with unconvincing edges, survived and when Vijay Kumar went off to rest after a marathon spell, he began playing shots. But Vijay Kumar returned after lunch and had Rohan caught behind with a ball that bounced a wee bit more.

Iqbal Adbulla added 48 runs for the sixth wicket before a rush of blood cost him his wicket; he needlessly tried to hit Vijay Kumar across the line and was bowled.

Vinod Kumar too tried to be aggressive against D.B. Ravi Teja and paid the price.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Vishnu Vinod c Prasanth Kumar b Vijay Kumar 6, Bhavin Thakkar c Bharat b Ayyappa 7, Rohan Prem c Bharat b Vijay Kumar 42, Sachin Baby c Bharat b Vijay Kumar 6, Sanju Samson b Vijay Kumar 0, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Ashwin Hebbar b Vijay Kumar 82, Iqbal Abdulla b Vijay Kumar 27, C.V. Vinod Kumar b Ravi Teja 8, K. Monish (batting) 4; Extras (lb-1, nb-5): 6; Total (for eight wkts. in 89.5 overs): 188.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-26, 3-34, 4-36, 5-107, 6-155, 7-179, 8-188.

Andhra bowling: Vijay Kumar 26.5-13-37-6, B. Ayyappa 19-3-58-1, Bhargav Bhatt 24-7-49-0, K.V. Sasikanth 11-3-24-0, Ashwin Hebbar 4-0-10-0, D.B. Ravi Teja 5-0-9-1.