An important game for both teams

For a team seemingly on an unstoppable success train, Karnataka faced its first challenge of the season against Odisha in its previous game and both coach J. Arun Kumar and captain R. Vinay Kumar have already sought more responsibility from the players as the table-topper prepares to take on bottom-placed Saurashtra in its penultimate Ranji Trophy Group B match here from Tuesday.

The Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium here will be hosting both the teams for the first time ever and going by first impressions of the pitch, the teams are preparing for a turner that also has an abundance of runs.

The game is important for both sides, though for vastly different reasons. A win here would all but confirm Karnataka, already comfortably ahead of the competition with 30 points from six games and yet to lose, as one of the quarterfinalists for this season.

The players do not deny that plans for the knockout rounds are already being formulated but insist that the minor speed-breaker in the previous game had given enough of a jolt.

“I can’t say we played good cricket against Odisha, especially in first innings. The boys have kind of woken up from there and will do well here,” Vinay said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman C.M. Gautam was the lone bright spot for Karnataka batting while Shreyas Gopal shone with the ball. Shreyas and spin partner K. Gowtham would again be important for Karnataka’s success.

Along with Abrar Kazi, Karnataka might even go in for three spinners and three seamers, justified by the fact that the team bats deep — even No. 10 S. Arvind is a handy bat with useful contributions.

Manish Pandey returns

Manish Pandey returns in place of Karun Nair though Arun made it clear that the team would not push Mayank Agarwal down despite his struggles as an opener.

For last year’s runner-up Saurashtra, however, any favourable result here would only help it inch closer to avoiding relegation back to Group C, from where it came.

With no wins and six points from as many games, captain Jaydev Shah admitted his team was struggling to adapt against the elite teams.

“We came from the Plate group; this is the Elite group and that makes a lot of difference. There have been changes in the side, a few youngsters have come in.

“I think we missed out on outright wins in the first two matches (against Rajasthan and Odisha) but then we didn’t come back well. We are only trying to work hard and concentrate on this game now,” Shah, who completed 100 games as captain in the previous round, said.

Shah has been the top-scorer for his side with a double century and a 193 against his name and more than 100 runs ahead of a distant second Sheldon Jackson.

Among the bowlers, left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and seamer Jaydev Unadkat have kept the team

fighting even in lost causes.

The teams (from):

Karnataka: R. Vinay Kumar (captain), Manish Pandey,

R. Samarth, Robin Uthappa, Mayank Agarwal, C.M. Gautam, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S. Arvind, Abhimanyu Mithn, Abrar Kazi, Mir Kaunanin Abbas, David Mathias, Arjun Hoysala, K. Gowtham and Ronit More.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Shah (captain), Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Snell Patel, Prerak Mankad, Kushang Patel, Deepak Punia, Jaydev Unadkat, Samarth Vyas, Vandit Jivrajani, Shaurya Sanandiya, Arpit Vasavada, Mohsin Dodia, Sagar Jogiyani, Sunil Yadav, Avi Barot and Hardik Rathod.