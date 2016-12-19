An amazing moment in mycareer: Karun
Pride coursed through triple-centurion Karun Nair, as he sat down to address the press here on a Monday, which he will never forget.
Excerpts
The 300 vision
I think it never took place in my mind. Once I crossed 250, the
team management had certain plans of going after the bowling and
declaring. So within the space of five overs I got to 280-285, that’s
when I started thinking and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) egged me on. The
Chennai heat does get to you. It is just an amazing moment in my
career to get such a milestone.
Shifting gears
After the 100, the pressure is off. You just go out there and play the
shots that you can and you just look to hit in the gaps. Once you cross
150, it is about playing freely and expressing yourself.
Pressure before the game
I got run out in the first game and didn’t get many runs in the second,
but there was no extra pressure that I put on myself. So I wouldn’t
say that I was feeling any pressure.
Nervous nineties
You can’t be thinking negative at that point. You just have to watch
the ball and just get over that moment. You just have to feel that
moment, being there.
Sweeping to glory
I have played the sweep shot all my life. You have to work hard at it.
It is my go-to shot whenever I need some boundaries. If the gaps are
open, I go for it.
His buddy Rahul
We started playing cricket together. At every stage, if he has gone
ahead I have caught up. Or if I have gone ahead, he has caught up. I
feel bad for him that he didn’t get the double hundred but I think he
will get one very soon.
Expressing emotions
There are a lot of things that go in my head that I want to do, but at
that moment it just doesn’t come out. I think I will just have to get
more hundreds for me to show emotion.
Pitching it right
The pitch has been good all four days. It is slowly deteriorating. And
there are footmarks; so I think we just have to bowl well and get the
wickets.
Wilting England
They say make hay when the sun shines. We are 3-0 up, they are, you
know, already out of the game. I am just happy that I got the runs and
made the most of it.