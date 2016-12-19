An amazing moment in mycareer: Karun

WELL DONE, MATE: Karun Nair, who scored an unbeaten triple century, is greeted by teammates as he returns to the dressing room. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pride coursed through triple-centurion Karun Nair, as he sat down to address the press here on a Monday, which he will never forget.

Excerpts

The 300 vision

I think it never took place in my mind. Once I crossed 250, the

team management had certain plans of going after the bowling and

declaring. So within the space of five overs I got to 280-285, that’s

when I started thinking and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) egged me on. The

Chennai heat does get to you. It is just an amazing moment in my

career to get such a milestone.

Shifting gears

After the 100, the pressure is off. You just go out there and play the

shots that you can and you just look to hit in the gaps. Once you cross

150, it is about playing freely and expressing yourself.

Pressure before the game

I got run out in the first game and didn’t get many runs in the second,

but there was no extra pressure that I put on myself. So I wouldn’t

say that I was feeling any pressure.

Nervous nineties

You can’t be thinking negative at that point. You just have to watch

the ball and just get over that moment. You just have to feel that

moment, being there.

Sweeping to glory

I have played the sweep shot all my life. You have to work hard at it.

It is my go-to shot whenever I need some boundaries. If the gaps are

open, I go for it.

His buddy Rahul

We started playing cricket together. At every stage, if he has gone

ahead I have caught up. Or if I have gone ahead, he has caught up. I

feel bad for him that he didn’t get the double hundred but I think he

will get one very soon.

Expressing emotions

There are a lot of things that go in my head that I want to do, but at

that moment it just doesn’t come out. I think I will just have to get

more hundreds for me to show emotion.

Pitching it right

The pitch has been good all four days. It is slowly deteriorating. And

there are footmarks; so I think we just have to bowl well and get the

wickets.

Wilting England

They say make hay when the sun shines. We are 3-0 up, they are, you

know, already out of the game. I am just happy that I got the runs and

made the most of it.