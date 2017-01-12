Amla hits century on 100th Test; Duminy completes hundred

South Africans JP Duminy and Hashim Amla is seen during their wonderful partnership for the third wicket on day one of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Electing to bat first and were in a spot of bother at 45 for 2, South Africa piled runs at will against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test at Johannesburg on Thursday.

Despite a shaky start, Hashim Amla, playing in his 100th Test thwarted the Sri Lankan bowling and completed his century.

JP Duminy also completed his century and he batted brilliantly taking the role of a striker in the partnership with Hashim Amla.

Sri Lanka tried every kind of opportunity to break this partnership. Finally during the end of the day 1, Sri Lanka removed JP Duminy for 155.

South Africa were on course of their third victory at Johannesburg against the beleaguered Sri Lankans. At end of Day 1, South Africa finished the day at 338 for three with Hashim Amla still at the crease unbeaten on 125..

Having resumed after lunch with the score on 79, the pair upped the tempo and scored 114 runs in the session at close to four runs an over as the Sri Lankan bowlers wilted on a wicket with plenty of movement and bounce, and under overcast skies.

It is the first time that Amla has passed 50 in 11 test innings, ending a wretched run of form for the 33-year-old.

The pair had battled their way to 45 after an hour before both fell at the same score.

Cook was plumb leg before wicket to visiting captain Angelo Mathews in the 16th over, wasting a review.

Five balls later, Elgar chased a wide ball from teenage seamer Lahiru Kumara and with little foot movement, edged the ball to Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip.

South Africa handed a debut to 24-year-old seamer Duane Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in domestic four-day cricket, in place of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell was also called up to replace seamer Kyle Abbott following the latter's decision to take up a Kolpak contract with Hampshire.

Sri Lanka are unchanged, and Mathews said he would have bowled had he won the toss.

Amla is the eighth South African to mark a century of tests.

“He has been the most consistent player, with Jacques Kallis, that South Africa has ever had,” captain Faf du Plessis said in tribute.

“I think he has had two lean patches in his career. Although he isn't scoring as many runs at the moment, what he brings off the field still offers a lot.”

South Africa hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Earlier, fast bowler Duanne Olivier was handed a debut as South Africa named an all—pace attack in the third and final test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers starting Thursday.

Olivier came into the side at the expense of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Wayne Parnell replaced Kyle Abbott after the latter’s international career was brought to an abrupt end by his decision to sign with English county Hampshire.

Despite opting to field four fast bowlers, captain Faf du Plessis elected to bat first after winning the toss as South Africa looked to mark Hashim Amla’s 100th test with a series whitewash.

Sri Lanka picked an unchanged side from the one that lost the second test at Newlands by 282 runs.

Squads

South Africa- Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, J.P. Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.

Sri Lanka- Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.