Amitabh Chaudhary attends CEC meet

Pune: On the basis of a communication from BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the BCCI’s nominee to the ICC Board as Vikram Limaye (one of the four BCCI-Committee of Administrators) and the nominee to the ICC CEC as Rahul Johri on the its website.

This was done immediately after the decision was taken at the first CoA meeting in Mumbai. But on Thursday, Amitabh Chaudhary (BCCI joint secretary, performing the duties of the BCCI secretary) attended the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting.

The ICC stuck to its rule book though and allowed only the BCCI representative at the CEC meeting.

On Wednesday evening the Chairman of the CoA, Vinod Rai, informed the decision of the Surpreme Court that — all three are equal (Limaye, Amitabh Chaudhary and BCCI treasuer Anirudh Chaudhry) and that all three may be allowed to attend all meetings.

But it is learnt that ICC chief executive Dave Richardson, who is the chairman of the ICC CEC, informed the CoA chief of the formalities to be followed by the BCCI in nominating its representative for the ICC Board and that only one official would be allowed to attend the meetings.

It is gathered that the BCCI officials in Dubai now — Amitabh, Anirudh, Johri and M.V. Sridhar — have been told about the process to be followed.

It’s also understood that Limaye has not arrived in Dubai for the ICC Board meeting on Saturday. Hopefully the chief of the BCCI-CoA, Rai, or BCCI CEO Johri will be able to make matters clear on Friday whether it would be Limaye or someone else who would be nominated to the ICC Board.

The ICC CEC will continue to meet on Friday and it is believed the Future Tour Programme (FTP) would be discussed.