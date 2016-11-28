Ajith Ram, Mukilesh save the day for Tamil Nadu

more-in

Vadodara: An 117-run ninth-wicket partnership between S. Ajith Ram and U. Mukilesh saved the day for Tamil Nadu against Baroda in a Group ‘C’ league match of the Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 cricket tournament at the Reliance Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu was struggling at 46 for six before half-centuries from S. Lokeshwar, Ajith and Mukilesh helped it post 263 in its first innings. For Baroda, Abhimanyusingh finished with figures of six for 86.

Railways makes 235

At Alappuzha, Kerala bowled out Railways for 235 at the S.D. College ground on Monday. Electing to bat, Railways rode on Dheeru Singh’s 84 and Rudrapratim Nayak’s 40, who added 98 for the first wicket. But the host bowlers hit back at regular intervals.

Daryl S. Ferrario took four for 34 as Railways was dismissed for 235. In reply, Kerala was 23 for no loss at stumps on the first day.

Prithvi Shaw scores century

At Mumbai, after restricting Andhra to 163 in 64.4 overs, the host was 143 for no loss in 27 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 107 by opener Prithvi Shaw.

Vinith, Nithesh make merry

At Hyderabad, G.V. Vinith Reddy (143 batting, 271b, 16x4, 1x6) and K. Nithesh Reddy (171 batting, 269b, 22x4) helped Hyderabad score 327 for no loss against A & A (Combined XI of North-Eastern States) in Group ‘D’.

The scores (first day):

At Vadodara: Tamil Nadu 263 in 74.3 overs (S. Lokeshwar 52, U. Mukilesh 90, S. Ajith Ram 78 n.o., Abhimanyusingh six for 86) vs. Baroda 43 for no loss in 11 overs.

At Alappuzha: Railways 235 in 79.4 overs (Dheeru Singh 84, Rudrapratim Nayak 40, Daryl S. Ferrario four for 34) vs. Kerala 23 for no loss in eight overs.

At Mumbai: Andhra 163 in 64.4 overs (P. Girinath Reddy 74 n.o., Khizar Dafedar three for 31) vs. Mumbai 143 for no loss in 27 overs (Prithvi Shaw 107 batting, H.J. Tamre 35 batting).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 327 for no loss in 90 overs (G.V. Vinith Reddy 143 batting, K. Nithesh Reddy 171 batting) vs. A & A (Combined XI of North-Eastern States).