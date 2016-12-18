Abhinav to lead Tamil Nadu

more-in

Abhinav Mukund will lead the Tamil Nadu team against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals scheduled in Visakhapatnam from December 23 to 27.

Meanwhile, the chairman of State selection panel S. Sharath said, “Both M. Vijay and R. Ashwin are available for this match and so we have picked them. Both are keen to play for Tamil Nadu.”

Pace bowler L. Vignesh and opening batsman Washington Sundar have been left out.

Earlier, former BCCI president and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association supremo N. Srinivasan had made it clear that he would like Ashwin and Vijay to play for the State during their upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka.

“We want them to play and they are both keen to play,” said Srinivasan on the sidelines of the fifth Test.

However, Vijay’s shoulder injury sustained while fielding during the current Test match meant that he could not open the batting alongside Rahul. Srinivasan also wanted Vijay to prove his fitness before the domestic game.

Other members: Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, M. Kaushik Gandhi, K. Dinesh Karthik, N. Jagadeesan, M. Vijay, R. Ashwin, A. Aswin Crist, K. Vignesh, T. Natarajan, R. Aushik Srinivas, Rahil S. Shah, Malolan Rangarajan, L. Suryaprakash. — Sports Bureau