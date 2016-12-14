A significant milestone for Tarapore

more-in

There may not be much at stake for the teams Jharkhand and Odisha when they line-up for the Ranji Trophy Group-B encounter at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Thursday.

But for Shavir Keki Tarapore it is a significant milestone when he officiates the tie as it will be his 100th first class cricket match as umpire. The former member of ICC panel of umpires, Shavir Tarapore says it is a long and satisfying journey which began 25 years ago when he first stood as umpire for Himachal Pradesh-Services Ranji match at Mandya in 1991.

“It will be a memorable moment for me tomorrow but I never thought I would complete 100 first class games as an umpire when I started off. As in normal life my ambition grew as I climbed up the ladder and standing as Test Umpire was biggest occasion in my life. I am thankful to BCCI, KCA and my family for supporting me. I am also grateful to others who helped me in various stages of my career,’’ said Shavir on the eve of his 100th first class match.

“After finishing my career as cricketer. I wanted to be involved in cricket in some way or the other. Cricket runs in my blood. My father Keki Tarapore was a well known cricket coach and I thought the best way to stay in touch with the game was umpiring. I became KCA panel umpire in 1987 and was promoted to BCCI panel umpire in 1990,’’ he said.

On technology

As someone who started his career when use of technology was still a long way off in domestic cricket, Shavir says that the use of technology has been good for the game in general.

“At the end of the day what matters is the right decision. The use of technology has made things easier for both players and umpires. It is my personal view. A good umpire is never under pressure if he sticks to his basics. I always thought my strength was that I stuck to my basics which helped me a lot in my career,’’ he said.

Shavir, who had officiated in four Test matches, 25 One-Day Internationals and three T20 matches in his career, said the difference between first class cricket and international cricket was the crowd which could be unnerving for some.

“Except for the crowd everything is the same. Some feel the pressure and give wrong decisions. Of course we all mistakes and it is part of life. But we have the review system which helps us to correct the mistakes we make on the field. Key is to learn from your mistakes and not repeat it. Once I retire I will use my experience and try to help next level of umpires in India, ‘’ he says.