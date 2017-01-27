A perfect six!

more-in

It is every bowler’s dream. Six deliveries, six wickets. The perfect over.

And for Aled Carey, the dream became reality while playing for Golden Point CC in Australia.

Carey, 29, was unable to take a wicket in his first eight overs against East Ballarat in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture in Victoria.

All that changed as the first three deliveries of his ninth over produced a catch at first slip, a catch by the wicketkeeper and a leg-before wicket.

Cue hat-trick celebrations from his teammates. Yet there was more to come from Carey.

His last three victims were clean bowled as the opposition was all out for just 40.