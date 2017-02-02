A massive boost for Indian cricket, says Kohli

Team India with the trophy after winning the series against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

After completing a clean sweep against England across formats, a thrilled Virat Kohli described the achievement as a “massive boost for Indian cricket.”

“Winning all three formats feels really good, because we were up against a top-quality side. It is great, since we didn’t have that much experience in our teams.

“The Test team is almost as good as new. In the ODIs, we had three-four experienced guys, but the rest who stepped up were youngsters. This is a massive boost for Indian cricket.”

Kohli, who tasted success in his first full tour as skipper, stated that he relied on his predecessor M.S. Dhoni for advice. “I take a lot of advice from M.S. (Dhoni), and from Ashish Nehra too.”

“The way we batted was a revelation. Even after I got out early, Raina and K.L. (Rahul) didn’t stop their instincts,” he said.

The 28-year-old explained that the success of spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra has vindicated the team management’s decision to rest R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. “Having guys like Chahal, Mishra, Jayant and Rasool gives us an opportunity to rest Ashwin and Jadeja whenever we want.”

The star player finished the interaction with some good-natured ribbing of a journalist who questioned his form as an opening batsman.

After a brief pause, Kohli replied (in Hindi) “What do I say, sir? We won the series, and still you are saying this? In the IPL, I opened the innings, hit four centuries — everyone said that it was a revelation. Now that runs haven’t come, it is a problem. Sir, focus on the 10 other players too. If I do everything, what will the others do?”

Morgan at a loss for words

A dejected Eoin Morgan was left without answers to explain his side’s astonishing batting collapse. “I can’t explain it. We haven’t produced a batting performance as bad as that in two or two-and-a-half years,” Morgan said.

“In the ODIs, there was only 15-20 runs between us winning and losing the series. That hurts us more than losing this Twenty20 series. Today, we weren’t good enough,” Morgan said.