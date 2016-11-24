A dead rubber with plenty of life

more-in

Australia pick Jackson Bird for third Test

Jackson Bird will play as Australia’s third pace bowler in the day-night Test against South Africa here, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.

Tasmania’s Bird pipped Adelaide-born fast-bowler Chadd Sayers to the last spot with under-fire spinner Nathan Lyon holding on to his place in the third and final Test which starts on Thursday.

“Jackson Bird is in,” Smith said. “He took five-for in his last Test. He’s bowled well with the pink ball in the Shield games he’s played.

“He’s batted well in the nets here and he deserves an opportunity. So it’s unlucky for Chadd (Sayers) to be missing out on his home ground, but we’ve gone with Bird.”

That means Australia will field three debutants in Adelaide—England-born opener Matt Renshaw and middle-order batsmen Peter Handscomb and Nic Maddinson.

The reinforcements will be aiming to bolster Australia’s insipid batting, which was routed for 85 by South Africa in Hobart after suffering a humiliating 10 for 86 collapse in the first innings at Perth.

Lehmann said it was important he and fellow coaches instilled confidence and positivity in the new-look squad.

South Africa has problems of its own with skipper Faf du Plessis found guilty on Tuesday of an ICC charge of balltampering in the Hobart Test.

Despite this, the South Africans, with their pace trio of Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott dominating the Australian batting, will fancy their chances bowling with the pink ball in swinging conditions under lights at Adelaide Oval.

The teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt.), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson,Matthew Wade,Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Jackson Bird.

South Africa (from): Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, J-P Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt.), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel.

Umpires: NigelLlong and Richard Kettleborough.