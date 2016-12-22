A battle between favourite and underdog

more-in

Whenever a team from Group C, the Ranji Trophy’s third tier, takes on Mumbai, the match is widely billed as the battle between the favourite and the underdog.

While the Ranji giant feels the real test has just begun, its opponent tends to be revelling in the fact of making the cut and ensuring a promotion to the upper tier for the next season.

While Hyderabad captain S. Badrinath had no qualms in admitting it, somewhere at the bottom of his heart, he would know for sure that his boys have the ability to put Mumbai under pressure in the quarterfinal, starting at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium from Friday.

Seldom has Mumbai featured in the Ranji knockouts with a bunch of players as inexperienced as the ones that trained hard on Thursday in what was their only training session at the stadium.

While Eknath Kerkar is yet to earn a Ranji cap, seven others — Praful Waghela, Kevin Almeida, Vijay Gohil, Akshay Girap, Royston Dias, Sufiyan Shaikh and Tushar Deshpande — have a combined tally of 23 matches.

Still, Mumbai captain Aditya Tare is confident even the inexperienced lot — egged on by Sachin Tendulkar’s pep-talk during the last training session in Mumbai before departure – will soak in the pressure.

“We have been carrying that tag for so many years. Even the boys who have come here are used to being the favourites or title-contenders,” Tare said.

“That story doesn’t change. It’s going to always be with us. We are used to it now. Our focus is to play good cricket, positive cricket and the brand of cricket we have displayed for the past two-three seasons.”

Besides the reputation, Mumbai will also have to negotiate the Hyderabad pace triumvirate of M. Ravi Kiran, C.V. Milind and Mohammed Siraj.

The troika has tallied 92 wickets in the group stage and would be vital for Hyderabad making its first knockout appearance in five years.

If the pacers can put Mumbai under pressure, then the underdog can start thinking about upstaging the favourite.

The teams (from):

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (Capt. & wk), Praful Waghela, Kevin Almeida, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Abhishek Nayar,, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Sufiyan Shaikh (wk), Vijay Gohil, Akshay Girap, Eknath Kerkar.

Hyderabad: S. Badrinath (Capt.), P. Akshath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, B. Sandeep, B. Anirudh, K. Sumanth (wk), J. Anshul, Himalaya Agarwal, Mehdi Hasan, Akash Bhandari, Vishal Sharma, M. Ravi Kiran, C.V. Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Mudassir, Habeeb Ahmed (wk).