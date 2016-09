Quiz | Cricket Quotient

C.K. Nayudu batting in the second Test at Manchester from July 25 to 28, 1936.

It all started 84 years ago, when the 'All-India' team toured England to get a taste of the cherry red ball. On September 22, 'Team India' will play its 500th Test against a formidable Kiwi line up in Kanpur. We present a two-part quiz that will test your India Test match quotient. Here's the first of them (Don't forget to share your score below):

Part-2 of the quiz will appear on Sept. 26.