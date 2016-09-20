The match marks both the start of a three-Test series against the Black Caps and a packed programme of international cricket for India.

On September 22, India will take on the Kiwis at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. The Test series, first in the few to come this home season, gives India an opportunity to regain the No. 1 spot. The match marks both the start of a three-Test series against the Black Caps and a packed programme of international cricket for India, which will also host England, Bangladesh and Australia later this season.

A look at what to expect from the Test series against New Zealand: