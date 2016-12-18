Lokesh Rahul is congratulated by England's Ben Stokes as he leaves the ground after his excellent innings of 199 runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ben Stokes conceded that India, especially K.L. Rahul, batted well, but stressed that England would still try to seize the fifth Test.

India’s batting might

In every game, someone has gone on to get a big score. It was nice to see the back of [Virat] Kohli, but unfortunately someone else (Rahul) got a big score. I don’t think I have ever played a game where someone has got out (for 199 ) actually. He played well, but at the end we took his wicket. All credit to Rahul.

Missing ‘reverse’

That’s probably been most surprising. We have kept the ball in really good condition, but they really get soft easily here compared to the Kookaburra we used in Bangladesh where we managed to get reverse swing.

Still sniffing a chance

We want to walk away with a win. If we can get out there and run through them in a session, score some runs and put them under pressure... that’s what we will try to do.