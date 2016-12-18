‘Want to walk away with a win’
Ben Stokes conceded that India, especially K.L. Rahul, batted well, but stressed that England would still try to seize the fifth Test.
Excerpts
India’s batting might
In every game, someone has gone on to get a big score. It was nice to see the back of [Virat] Kohli, but unfortunately someone else (Rahul) got a big score. I don’t think I have ever played a game where someone has got out (for 199 ) actually. He played well, but at the end we took his wicket. All credit to Rahul.
Missing ‘reverse’
That’s probably been most surprising. We have kept the ball in really good condition, but they really get soft easily here compared to the Kookaburra we used in Bangladesh where we managed to get reverse swing.
Still sniffing a chance
We want to walk away with a win. If we can get out there and run through them in a session, score some runs and put them under pressure... that’s what we will try to do.