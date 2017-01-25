‘Prefer to chase targets’

England captain Eoin Morgan celebrates after their team's victory over India in the final ODI at Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Eoin Morgan needs no reminding the importance of chasing a target in limited-over cricket. So, should England get lucky with the coin on Thursday afternoon here at the Green Park Stadium, India will be asked to bat first.

“It sits really nicely with batting teams, having to chase. The level of skills batsmen have shown, the improvement dealing with levels of risk and finding boundaries means batting units, or teams in general, are quite comfortable knowing what their target is.

“The unease of posting a score, or knowing what a good score, is becoming more and more difficult,” said Morgan on the eve of the first T20 match.

Talking about gaining confidence and momentum, Morgan said, “I think confidence is a big word in T20 cricket. At the moment, the guys are feeling lot more confident than they maybe were after game two (of the ODI series). Having had a win under our belt, we’re looking forward to the series in what could potentially be very exciting.”

Morgan confirmed that David Willey would miss the opener due to a shoulder injury but Joe Root was fit to play. “David flew in yesterday, missed practice and he won’t be fit for selection.”