Liam Dawson’s baptism into Test cricket wasn’t easy and part of the ‘welcome brigade’ was a nasty bouncer from Ishant Sharma. The England debutant did well to survive that phase and his unbeaten 66 proved crucial as Alastair Cook’s men won the first brownie points in the fifth Test.

He also scripted a few England records, minuscule but feel-good for him. Dawson’s 66 was the highest by an England debutant at No. 8 or lower and he eclipsed the likes of David Bairstow and Darren Gough.

Excerpts

First steps

It is obviously nice to do well on debut. It was an interesting first few balls in Test cricket but I was pleased to get through them. It was a good bouncer, I tried to watch it as hard as I could but that’s part of the game sometimes... you get it a little bit wrong. I put that ball at the back of my mind and managed to concentrate, that was crucial.

Idols

Shane Warne is probably one of my heroes. Watched a lot obviously when he played in Hampshire as well.

Surface-tension

It is a pretty good wicket. There isn’t huge amount of spin, hasn’t been much pace in it for the seamers, so it is going to be hard work for us but if we keep going all day and keep trying, then we can take wickets.

Dawson, the spinner:

He (Cook) basically asked me to enjoy the occasion. I am obviously going to try and do that. So just get the fields when I bowl because I have seen that the Indians are good players of spin.