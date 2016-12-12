more-in

Calling Jayant Yadav a tailender would be as unjust as referring to the Wankhede strip as unplayable.

“In junior level, I have always been a handy batsman. But as I came up the ranks, I always wanted to build this side of my game and my Ranji Trophy team (Haryana) really helped me achieve this,” Yadav said on Sunday.

The fact that the likes of R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Yadav have emerged as the No. 7, 8 and 9 gives the much-needed breather for India’s middle-order, at least in the sub-continent conditions.

Proven performer

While Ashwin is already a proven performer with the willow at the international stage, the other two have established themselves handy batsmen at the domestic level. That both Jadeja and Yadav have managed to translate it into the Tests augurs well for India.

So assured was Yadav with the willow that he virtually matches Kohli in terms of run-scoring during Sunday’s opening session.

“We have to take into account the context of the game. They were attacking me more. They had a very defensive field against Virat, so that gave me an opportunity to put away the bad balls,” he said.

Vital breakthrough

Despite his prowess with the bat, it has to be reiterated that Yadav has been included in the side primarily for his off-break bowling.

He provided the vital breakthrough on Sunday, removing Joe Root.

Still, he appears to be far from a finished product. He has no qualms in admitting it. “It is a journey, I have just started it. There is always room for improvement in all three facets (bowling, fielding and batting),” he said.