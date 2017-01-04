‘A situation that could have been avoided’

more-in

Former BCCI interim president N. Shivlal Yadav has said that the BCCI could have avoided the “unfortunate scenario of its president and secretary being sacked by the honourable Supreme Court”.

The former India off-spinner felt that the BCCI should have honoured the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel straight away.

“In view of the attitude of the BCCI, these serious developments were always on the cards. It is pretty simple. Once the Supreme Court order is out there is no way but to accept it. Now, there is no alternative either for the BCCI or the State Associations but to implement the fresh guidelines,” Shivlal said.

“It was sad that some former presidents did not even give time to Justice Lodha when he was seeking their opinion before giving his recommendations.

“They could have given their clarifications and suggestions. I believe it was a wasted opportunity by many in the top brass of the BCCI. Mind you, they were given time to make up,” he said.

Shivlal declined to speculate whether the situation was the consequence of an ego tussle, but suggested it could have been avoided.

“I cannot take names of individuals but a better and more practical approach could have been adopted on this critical subject,” he said.

Shivlal, for his part, submitted his views to the panel when it visited Hyderabad. “Yes, I felt change was required and accordingly gave my views before the panel,” he said.

He also made it clear that during his tenure the focus was on alleged match-fixing and Justice Lodha was appointed later on. “So, these issues never cropped up in our meetings.”

He disagreed with a couple of recommendations such as the restriction on an administrator’s age (70 years). “This is purely my personal opinion that age cannot be a bar in discharging the duties,” he said, but held that the Supreme Court’s order will have to be obeyed in this regard too.

He also welcomed the idea of a former cricketer, someone like Sourav Ganguly, heading the BCCI.

“This can be good for the game. Whether they will be successful or not only time will tell. But, one must remember here that there is a wonderful, qualified staff in the BCCI who have always been of great help to the administrators over the years,” he said.

“I look at this only as a temporary, critical phase and the BCCI will come out of this and the game will go on as the honourable Supreme Court’s primary intention is to give the administration a better and cleaner image,” Shivlal concluded.