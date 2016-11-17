SEEKING DIVINE help: Anil Kumble participates in a Bhoomi puja performed by the chairman of the selection committee, M.S.K Prasad, on Wednesday.

"In Test cricket, if you don’t take your chances, the game is very difficult to pull back," says the Indian Test captain.

A Bhumi Puja, in which Indian team coach Anil Kumble and chief selector M.S.K. Prasad took part ahead of the first Test in this port city, appeared to have pleased Virat Kohli.

“A Puja is always a good thing,” said the Indian captain who is keen to get back to winning ways here against England.

Asked about the toss, Kohli, perhaps deliberately, underplayed its importance, “I think toss has its importance but it does not bear much relevance in Test cricket because whichever team plays well and keeps up the pressure can bounce back any time unlike in ODI cricket where dew factor and all such things play a part.”

On K.L. Rahul’s place in the eleven, he said, “We had it pretty clear in our minds that KL is our No.1 choice along with Vijay.”

Probed about an area India needed to improve upon, Kohli said, “Catch the ball! In Test cricket, if you don’t take your chances, the game is very difficult to pull back.”

About the team composition, Kohli said, “I cannot give any pointers to what we are going to do or who we are going to play. All possibilities are there, too many people in the squad so you might see a few surprises tomorrow.”

England captain Alastair Cook dwelt on a possible return of pace spearhead James Anderson, “Chris Woakes just got a bowling niggle really. Jimmy [Anderson] has come over and done really well in the nets and he’s as confident as he can be in terms of his skills and where he’s at but he hasn’t got miles in his legs.

“The last time he played in a game was in August so you’re weighing up that against guys who have been out here for seven weeks and also against Woakes as well. When we look back, in hindsight, I’m sure it will be an easy decision but at the moment it’s going through our heads what we are going to do.”

Cook said the pitches in Bangladesh were “incredibly difficult” to bat on and added, “‘It [the surface in Visakhapatnam] doesn’t scare us.”

On the significance of the toss, Cook said, “The toss is important but in Mumbai, the last time we played a series here, we lost the toss on a turning wicket and we outplayed India.

“So it is important but it doesn’t mean you can’t win the game. Hopefully with Virat [Kohli] winning seven in a row he’s due a few to lose.’