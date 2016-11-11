H.M. Bandhavya will lead the Indian team at the 23rd FIBA Asia under-18 championship for women in Bangkok, from November 13 to 20.

India has been grouped alongside China, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand in Elite Level 1, with the top four teams at the end of the league rounds progressing to the semifinals stage.

India will be looking improve upon its consecutive seventh place finishes in the last two editions of the championship (in 2012 and 2014). The side will begin its campaign against the host, Thailand, on Sunday.

“We will try to improve upon how we performed against Thailand (from their previous encounter in 2014, which India had lost 62-68) and also try to play well against Chinese Taipei,” said head coach Shiba Maggon, a former India international. “Our motto is to never give up.”

The team: H.M. Bandhavya, P. Priyanka, Riya Verma, M. Nishanti, Aakarshan Sandhu, Sakshi Pandey, Carina Menezes, Sushantika Chakravorty, Nimmi George, I.P. Anusha, Gulabsha Ali, and Srishti Suren. Head coach: Shiba Maggon. — Special Correspondent