Athletics

IIT, Kanpur to confer D.Sc. on Usha

P.T. Usha.  

more-in

The ‘Golden Girl’ of Indian athletics will soon be a Doctor of Science. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will award the degree to P.T. Usha at its 50th convocation in Kanpur on Friday.

“The degree, Doctor of Science (honoris causa), is for your pioneering achievements as an athlete in this country and for significant contribution in the national and international arena for the promotion of sports, especially among women,” said Professor Indranil Manna, the Director of IIT, Kanpur.

The Kannur University had conferred the Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) on Usha in 2000.

Post a Comment
More In Athletics
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2017 11:25:47 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/iit-kanpur-to-confer-dsc-on-usha/article19031646.ece

© The Hindu