IIT, Kanpur to confer D.Sc. on Usha

The ‘Golden Girl’ of Indian athletics will soon be a Doctor of Science. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will award the degree to P.T. Usha at its 50th convocation in Kanpur on Friday.

“The degree, Doctor of Science (honoris causa), is for your pioneering achievements as an athlete in this country and for significant contribution in the national and international arena for the promotion of sports, especially among women,” said Professor Indranil Manna, the Director of IIT, Kanpur.

The Kannur University had conferred the Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) on Usha in 2000.