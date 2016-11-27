Three new meet records set

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three new meet records were set on the penultimate day at the 14th National inter-district junior athletics meet at the Col. C.K. Nayudu Stadium, Ukkunagaram, near here on Saturday.

Kolhapur’s Sphurti Mane cleared a height of 1.53 metres in the under-14 girls’ high jump thus eclipsing the mark set by West Bengal’s Antana Khatun (1.50m) in 2003.

In the under-16 boys’ long jump, Delhi’s Rishab Rishishwar leapt 6.95m to erase the 6.43 mark set by Karnataka’s S. Lokesh in 2015.

Thoothukudi’s N. Laura set a new mark in the girls’ under-16 long jump when she cleared a distance of 5.68m thus erasing the 5.33 mark set by Labina Khatun of West Bengal in 2007.

The day also witnessed Bharat Kumar Atri of Hathras heaving the iron ball to a distance of 14.67m in his fourth attempt to win the gold. For young Agrata Melkunde of Thane, who won gold medal in the under-14 girls’ shot put event, the triumph was memorable for she finished first in last year’s edition at this same city.

A five-member delegation from Malaysian Athletic Federation is here to witness the mega youth athletic meet and interact with the athletic administrators on conducting such meets in Malaysia.

The results: Boys: U-16: 400m: 1. K. Aravind (Mahabubnagar, 51.05s), 2. Akash Dubey (Bhopal, 51.82), 3. Diwakar Arya (Ambedkarnagar, 51.97); 1,000m: 1. Kashvir Vasani (Gandhinagar, 2:35.06s), 2. Anil Bambhaniya (Ahmedabad, 2:35.53), 3. Ankit Mishra (Lucknow, 2:36.87); Long jump: 1. R. Rishab (Delhi, 6.95m, NMR), 2. Vivekananda Reddy (Kadapa, 6.38), 3. Dibankar Chouby (Jorhat, 6.37).

U-14: High jump: 1. Ayush Mishra (Barabanki, 1.79m), 2. Bijender (Sonipet, 1.79), 3. Kaushik (Baroda, 1.73); Shot put: 1. Bharat Kumar Atri (Hathras, 14.67m), 2. Chirantan Sarkar (Parganas, 13.80), 3. Rupak Bodak (Howrah, 13.26).

Girls: U-16: 400m: 1. Pooja (Rohtak, 59.56s), 2. Delna Phillip (Kannur, 1:00.88), 3. Cerlin Roheta (Chennai, 1:03.71); 1,000m: 1. Mori Vandana (Gandhinagar, 3:06.96s), 2. Kajal Sharma (Meerut, 3:08.01), 3. B. Sai Lakshmi (East Godavari, 3:09.55); Long jump: 1. Laura (Thoothukudi, 5.68m, NMR), 2. Kusuma (Ranga Reddy, 5.60), 3. Jereena John (Kannur, 5.46).

U-14: Shot put: 1. Agrata Melkunde (Thane, 11.27m), 2. M. Sharmila (Ramanathapuram, 10.87), 3. Khushi Rana (Chandigarh South, 10.75); High jump: 1. Sphurti Mane (Kolhapur, 1.53m, NMR), 2. Aparna Ghosh (Parganas, 1.45), 3. Sakshi Memane (Nasik, 1.40).