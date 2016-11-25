Mumbai Suburb athletes dazzle

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mumbai suburb athletes dazzled on day one of the 14th National inter-district junior athletic meet by winning three of the seven finals at the Col. C.K. Nayudu Stadium at Ukkunagaram near here on Friday.

Mumbai Suburb’s Nicole Franco bettered her recent silver-medal winning performance at the National junior athletic meet at Coimbatore by leaping to a distance of 5.22 metres to clinch the under-14 long jump event.

Sakshi, in her third attempt, sent the javelin soaring to a distance of 39.50m, which helped her finish on top. Finishing second and third were Versha Verma of Varanasi (32.67m) and B. Sandhya of Vizianagaram (28.73m).

Yet another Mumbai Suburb athlete Poorna Raorane, who was part of the Indian contingent in the World Youth Games at Turkey recently, threw the iron ball to a distance of 12.23m in the under-16 girls’ category ahead of Krishna Jayasankar of Chennai (11.33m) and Gargi Dey of Hooghly (10.21.m).

The gold medallists pocketed Rs. 5,000 while the silver and bronze medallists were awarded Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2000 respectively.

The results: Boys: U-16: Shot put: 1. Satywan (Hyderabad, 16.29m), 2. Ankur (Agra, 15.68), 3. Himanshu Dahiya (Amroha, 13.69).

U-14: Long jump: 1. Kohinoor Ali (Etawah, 6.60m), 2. Kusal Singh (Agra, 6.59), 3. Raj Kishore (Bhopal, 6.26); 600m: 1. Sunil Joliya (Narmada, 1:26.61s), 2. Chanuji Thakor (Junagadh, 1:27.40), 3. Vivek Kumar Prajapati (Ballia, 1:28.06).

Girls: U-16: Shot put: Poorna Raorane (Mumbai Suburb, 12.23m), 2. Krishna Jayasankar (Chennai, 11.33), 3. Gargi Dey (Hooghly, 10.21); Javelin: 1. Sakshi Parmar (Mumbai Suburb, 39.50m), 2. Versha Verma (Varanasi, 32.67), 3. B. Sandhya (Vizianagaram, 28.73).

U-14: Long jump: 1. Nicole Franco (Mumbai Suburb, 5.22m), 2. R. Ambily (Kannur, 5.04), 3. Priyanka Jadhav (Chandannagar, 5.02); 600m: 1. D. Bhagyalakshmi (Mahabubnagar, 1:39.12s), 2. Shivchha Patil (Pune, 1:43.74), 3. K.U. Bushra Khan (Sehore, 1:45.14).