Mohankumar, Archana emerge the best

TOPPING THE CHARTS: R. Mohankumar of D.G. Vaishnav College and M.O.P. Vaishnav’s S. Archana clinched the individual honours in the A.L. Mudaliar meet on Thursday.

R. Mohankumar and S. Archana won the men’s and women’s individual titles in the A.L. Mudaliar athletic meet here on Thursday.

Loyola, M.O.P. take titles

Loyola College won the men’s crown with eight gold, nine silver and five bronze medals, while M.O.P. Vaishnav College took the women’s honours with 12 gold, seven silver and six bronze.

D.G. Vaishnav was runner-up in the men’s section with six gold, six silver and five bronze. Soka Ikeda was the runner-up in the women’s category (five gold, four silver and seven bronze).

The results (winners only):

Men: Half marathon: A. Mano (Loyola) 1:17:51s; 110m hurdles: V. Akash (DB Jain) 14.8s; Long jump: R. Swaminathan (Loyola) 7.34m; 200m: R. Mohankumar (D.G. Vaishnav) 21s (NMR); Discus: N. Sathish (MCC) 41.93m; 1,500m: V. Vellayathevan (Loyola) 4:06.1s; High jump: Venkatesh (MCC) 1.95m; Decathlon: Theivendiran (Presidency) 6340 points; 4x100m: D.G. Vaishnav 41.4s; 4x400m: Loyola 3:17.0s (NMR).

Women: Half marathon: K. Ananthi (M.O.P. Vaishnav) 1:37.54s; 200m: S. Archana (M.O.P. Vaishnav) 24.3s.

Long jump: C. Kanimozhi (M.O.P. Vaishnav) 5.75m; 1,500m: M. Rajeswari (Soka Ikeda) 5:00.1s; Heptathlon: M. Sowmiya (SDNB Vaishnav) 4436 points.

4x100m: M.O.P. Vaishnav 48.1s; 4x400m: Soka Ikeda 4:00.5s. — Sports Reporter