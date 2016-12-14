Chennai's Vishvapriya breaks 400m hurdles record

more-in

Vishvapriya, a 2nd year M. Com student of Ethiraj College, Chennai, who broke the 15-year-old 400m hurdles record, in the A.L. Mudaliar sports meet, clocking 1min:00. 09s as against the existing record of 1:02.00s, was obviously thrilled after the win.



"I didn't expect this victory but it wasn't entirely surprising and I owe it to my coach M. V. Rajasekhar Sir and my parents for doing all they could to help me realise my dream. Further, I had confidence in myself and I think this helped me maintain the lead till the end."



Mrs. Selvam, Ethiraj College Physical Director, said: "I certainly expected my disciplined student to win, but her creating a new record is a matter of great joy for Ethiraj College. She is equally good in studies too. Our Principal (Dr. A. Nirmala) was very happy."



The college principal Dr. A. Nirmala who was happy over the athlete's outstanding performance, announced that the college has decided to give a cash prize of Rs. 6000 to Vishvarpiya and Rs. 5000 to each Ethiraj College athlete who secured a gold medal in the A. L. Mudaliar meet in their individual events.

Being coached by M. V. Rajasekhar at University Union Grounds, Chetpet, Vishvapriya used to excel in whatever workout he gave her.



Rajasekhar said Vishvapriya was a devoted student. "The zig zag exercises on the hurdles at least thrice weekly, too helped my student," he said.



Now that she has shattered a 15-year-old record, the Chennai girl is looking forward to improve her performance at the All-India Inter-University meet scheduled to take place in January 2017 .