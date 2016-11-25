Athletics

Acharya Nagarjuna varsity to host senior National athletics

The Athletic Federation of India secretary C.K. Valson on Friday said the senior National athletics championship will be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus at Guntur in May 2017.

He said a new 400m synthetic track was being laid for the event which is a selection meet to earn a berth in the Indian contingent for the Asian athletics championship to be held at Ranchi in June. “It is also a selection meet for the world athletic championship to be held at London,” he added. — Special Correspondent

