Aster Rose and Spiridon catch the eye

Aster Rose and Spiridon caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec.16) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Second Innings (Late Lachlan) (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Harmony (Kuldeep) 53, 600/39.5. Urged. Staristocrat (app) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Resurge (Kuldeep) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Alyaties (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Scion (rb), Divine Spark (Nikhil) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Windfall (Shelar), Poco Azul (rb) and Alsace (Ayyar) 53, 600/38. First and second named finished five lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/o Art Manoeuvre (Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Golden Eclipse (rb) 54.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Glorious Angel (rb) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Star Of Thea (Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Auroden (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Silver River (Zeeshan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Hells Bells (G.Amit), Dean’s Kitten/Galilean Moon (Merchant) 52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Winter Renaissance (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dakota (Trevor) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Triple Threat (Shelar) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Beyond Forces (Zeeshan), Morocco (Shelar) and Fringe Benefit (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Beyond Forces ended one length in front. Captain Roy (Altaf), Emotionless (Jethu) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Aster Rose (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Lady Coachman (Merchant), Nembe Greek (C.S.Jodha) 1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Both were urged and ended level. Drogo (Trevor), Kimberella (Hamir) 1-8, 600/40. Former was superior. Lorraine (Ayyar), Crimson (Shelar) 1-10, 600/40.5. They ended level.

1200m: Jigar (Merchant), Its A Deal (C.S.Jodha) 1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Yellowstone (Kadam), Brainstorm (David Probert) 1-38, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Super Storm (Bhawani) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Torrezzo (Nazil) 1-37, 800/56, 600/42. Stretched.

