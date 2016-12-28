My top 20 sportspersons of 2016

more-in

In 2016, the world witnessed scintillating performances by many sportspersons. The job of selecting top 20 of them was a challenge as there were many contenders trying to squeeze in the list. However, the selection has been made based on individual merits and matchwinning performances. Here is the list:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Despite a poor 2015, Ravichandran Ashwin outperformed many other sportspersons and become my No.1 choice. Not only with the ball, Ashwin also shone with his bat to score match-winning runs for India. Team India is on a roll now by winning Test matches. Ashwin used his variations to the full use and picked up wickets when India needed most. To top it, Ravichandran Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards. He attained the No.1 in ICC Test bowler ranking and also ICC all-rounders ranking.

Usain Bolt

Bolt lightened the Rio Olympics with yet another superlative performance. He got his third 'triple triple' at the Rio Olympics. Bolt got two 'triple triple' in 2008 Olympics and 2012 Olympics. Despite injury concerns, he stamped his class at the track. He is the reigning World and Olympic champion in these three events. His unprecedented dominance and achievements at the tracks, consider him as the greatest sprinter of all time.

Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps had a total of 28 medals at Olympics which includes a phenomenal 23 Olympic gold medals. At the 2016, he was on course for a sixth gold medal until he was stunned by Singapore's Joseph Schooling in the 100m butterfly event. He was the most successful athlete of the Games for the fourth Olympics in a row.

Novak Djokovic

In the era of Federers and Nadals, Novak Djokovic is considered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Djokovic held on to the No.1 spot for a total of 223 weeks and in December he lost his ranking to Britain's Andy Murray. Djokovic also holds the best winning rate (83 per cent) as of August. He has also won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. By winning the French Open, Djokovic became the third man to hold all four Grand Slams at once, the first since Rod Laver. In 2016, he won the French Open and Australian Open.

Andy Murray

Great Britain's Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016. He is a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, two-time Olympic champion, Davis Cup champion and winner of the 2016 AP World Tour Finals. Following his victory at the 2016 Paris Masters, Andy Murray dethroned Novak Djokovic to become World No.1. His rivalry against Djokovic is a treat to watch for the tennis fans. Both have met 35 times with Djokovic leading 24-11. This year these two have met in two Grand Slam finals with Andy Murray finishing runner-up.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast who won the Olympic individual all-round, vault and floor gold medals. She was also part of the gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics. With four Olympics golds, Biles set a US' record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single event. She figures third in the list of top female medalists at the World Artistic Gynmastics Championships behind Svetlana Khorkina and Gina Gogean.

P.V. Sindhu

Sindhu became the first women to win a badminton silver at the recently concluded Rio Olympics. She emulated her compatriot Saina Nehwal, who had won a bronze in 2008. Sindhu played brilliant badminton at the Rio Olympics and just demolished her opponents and reached the finals with a huge expectation from millions of fans. Sindhu had earlier defeated her opponent Carolina Marin in 2015. And the way she swamped her opponents in the group stages, quarterfinals and semifinals, fans expected a certain gold from Sindhu. But her opponent Carolina Marin held on to the pressure and upped the ante to beat Sindhu in a three-set thriller finals.

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik qualified for the Rio Olympics by defeating Zhang Lan in the semifinal of the 58 kg category at the Olympic World qualifying tournament. At the Olympics, Sakshi Malik won her Round of 32 bout and Round of 16 bout easily. In the quarterfinal she lost to Russia's Valeria Koblova. As Koblova reached the finals, Sakshi Malik qualified for the repechage round. She defeated her Mongolian opponent in the first bronze. In the bronze medal match, she faced Asian champion Aisuluu Tynybekova. Sakshi was trailing 0-5 at one stage. But she hold on to her never and just derailed the Asian Champion champion by winning the bout 8-5. By this victory, Sakshi Malik became the first female wresler to win an Olympic medal.

Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics and the first Indian to do so in 52 years. Dipa attained the pinnacle by winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Dipa Karmakar came close to winning a medal for India at the Rio Olympics but missed the bronze by a whisker. For her feat at Olympics, she was conferred the Khel Ratna Award. Dipa guaranteed the fans that she will win a Olympic medal for her country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Indian Junior World Cup hockey team

The poor performance of the senior hockey team at the Rio Olympics didn't deter this young team. The Indian Junior hockey team won the World Cup after a long gap of 15 years. On its way to the title, the junior hockey team had defeated the mighty Australians in the semifinal and beat the final-debutant Belgium 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This year was a good one for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was injured in the final of the Euro 2016 and was pulled out after 25 minutes. But the Portugal team lifted the cup by beating France 1-0. Ronaldo also came level with Gerd Muller and Robbie Keane as the fourth-highest European international goalscorer of all time. Ronaldo received his fourth Ballon d'Or, the most for an European player in the history of the award.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is considered as one the best players in the world of football. Messi is the only player to have won 5 Ballons d'Or. After the shock defeat against Chile in the Copa America Centenario finals, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football. Following his retirement, a campaign began in Argentina urgina Messi to change his mind. In August, Messi reversed his decision and was included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Later in the year, Messi was convicted of tax fraud committed from 2007 to 20098, for which he received a fine and a suspended prison sentence.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams the most decorated tennis player of the Open era. Despite being dethroned by Angelique Kerber, Serena Williams had held on to the No.1 ranking for a total of 309 weeks. By holding the No.1 rank for 186 consecutive weeks, she tied Steffi Graf record. She also equalled Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles in Open era and the list is led by Margaret Court. In 2016, Serena won only the Wimbledon title in singles and doubles. Serena had a disappointing Olympics. Although she was dethroned, Serena will certainly bounce back to become the world No.1 in WTA rankings.

Virat Kohli

After taking over the reins from M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli had further lifted the morale of the young Indian side in the Tests and brought glory. By winning the consecutive series against West Indies in West Indies, New Zealand and England in India, Virat Kohli's team dethroned their arch-rivals Pakistan to become the No.1 Test ranking side and maintained till the end of 2016. Virat Kohli has captained India in 18 consecutive Tests without a defeat, starting from the tour of Sri Lanka in August 2015. Kohli has captained in 22 Tests and has won 14 out of it and has lost only 2.

Carlos Brathwaite

No fan would know Carlos Brathwaite till he played a breezy knock during the final of the ICC World T20 Cup against England. West Indies were in a state of bother. West Indies have to score 19 runs in the last over. Carlos Brathwaite never had pressure as he tonked four consecutive sixes in the first four ball to enable West Indies lift their second World T20 title. With the board and senior players having a trouble, Carlos Brathwaite was named the captain of the T20 internationals against India in Florida.

Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza captured her first Grand Slam title by defeating Serena Williams in the French Open finals. She lost the first set in her first round match and won it in three sets. After that she didn't lose any sets on way to her finals. With the victory against Serena Williams, Muguruza rose to No.2 in WTA rankings. She is also the first Spanish female player to win a Grand Slam title since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1998. Muguruza didn't had a good time at Wimbledon and Olympics. She is currently the World No.7 in WTA rankings. Though only a Grand Slam to her name this year, she is being heralded as the leader of the next generation.

Vijender Singh

After Vijender Singh turned professional, he punched out his opponents in the way and is the current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion. Vijender Singh faced Sony Whiting in his debut professional match and he won it 1-0. After that he won 7 bouts. Vijender Singh won the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title by defeating Kerry Hope in July 2016. Francis Cheka challenged Vijender Singh and he won the match in technical knock-out in December 17 and retained the title.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series baseball championship since 1908 when Ben Zobrist hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a thrilling Game. The 108-year drought was also the longest such occurrence in all major North American sports. Since the start of divisional play in 1969, the Cubs have appeared in the postseason eight times through the 2016 season. Earlier in the year the Chicago Cubs also won National League Championship Series, ending a 71-year National League Pennant drought. The Cubs have appeared in a total of eleven World Series.

Aditi Ashok

In the midst of poor performance from Indian profesisonal golfers, Aditi Ashok rose to the pinnacle of glory to win the 2016 Hero Women's Indian Open golf tournament. With this victory, she became the first Indian to win a Ladies European title. Aditi Ashok also won the Qatar Ladies Open and finished season second on the Order of Merit. Aditi Ashok also bagged Rookie of the Year award. By virtue of some showing in the golf field, Aditi Ashok gained an LPGA tour card for 2017.

While selecting the last of my sportsperson of the year, I had a mixed feeling on finetuning. With lot of deliberations between sportsmen like Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Leander Paes, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and others..... I finally choose Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza is the No.1 in Women World Doubles ranking and has achieved many feats during her illustrious career. She and Martin Hingis won the Australia Open, which is Sania's third Grand Slam title. In August, Sania Mirza and Martin Hingis announced thier split but then teamed up at the WTA Finals. Despite losing at the semifinals, she retained the No.1 ranking for the second consecutive season. Sania, though a brilliant fighter, could not achieve her dream of winning a Olympic medal for her country. She teamed up with Rohan Bopanna and lost in the bronze-medal play-off and still rankles Sania Mirza.