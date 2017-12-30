Alonso, Massa pay tribute to Schumi

more-in

Former Formula One counterparts Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and teammate Jenson Button paid tributes to Michael Schumacher on the fourth anniversary of his horrific accident.

The seven-time world champion, who met with an accident on December 29, 2013, while skiing in the French Alps has been in coma ever since. The Ferrari racer was moved home in September 2014 after being initially treated in Lausanne. McLaren’s Alonso, on Friday, posted a video on twitter and wrote: “Missing Michael” while teammate Button retweeted the Spaniard’s post with “Special times buddy #KeepFightingMichael” comment.

“Michael was my teacher, he was very nice, very kind to me. He gave a big opportunity to me,” former F1 driver Massa, who had spent years as Schumacher’s Ferrari teammate before moving to Williams-Mercedes, told Formula1.com.